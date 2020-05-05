Huawei Y6p with Helio P22 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 5000 mAh battery announced
Huawei Y6p upcoming budget smartphone has been showcased in a new promo video. Along with that, some of the key specifications of the device have also surfaced online.
The smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch HD display with a water-drop notch for housing the front-facing camera sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC and the device packs 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
As for the camera department, it features a 13 MP primary lens, a wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor, all three of which are placed vertically in the top-left corner. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
We expect the smartphone to run the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own EMUI custom interface on top. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery but the fast charging ratings are not yet known.
The Huawei Y6p is priced at $139 and comes in three color options — Purple, Green, and Black. It is currently available for purchase in Cambodia and the company is yet to announce its availability details for other markets.
Huawei Y6p Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 278 PPI pixel density
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
- RAM: 3/4
- Storage: 64 GB internal; expandable up to 512 GB
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) primary + 5 MP (f/2.2) wide-angle + 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
- Front camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB V2.0, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
- Colors: Purple, Green, and Black
- Battery: 5000 mAh
Pricing and Availability
- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: $139
- Availability: Currently on pre-order in Cambodia