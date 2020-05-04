Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic keyboard

Apple has today finally upgraded its MacBook Pro and one of the major difference is that it comes with the new Magic keyboard, replacing the earlier butterfly keyboard. It comes packed with the latest and faster Intel Core processor and up to 32 GB RAM.

The new MacBook Pro comes with a 13.3-inch LED IPS display offering 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution that brings pixel desity to 227 PPI and 500 nits brightness. The base model is powered by the 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor along with 8 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. It also now features a Touch Bar as standard.

However, there’s also a 10th-generation Intel Core processors powered variant, which delivers up to 80 percent faster performance over the previous-generation model. This variant packs 16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage in the base configuration and goes up to 32 GB RAM and 4 TB storage.

As for the graphics, the new MacBook Pro integrates Intel Iris Plus Graphics which is also promised to deliver 80 percent faster performance. They are capable of enabling 4K video edit and providing a smoother gameplay experience than its predecessor.

The magic keyboard is the same that is featured on the newly refreshed MacBook Air launched in March this year. It is an upgrade to the existing butterfly keyboard and has a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel and also has the inverted-T arrangement for arrow keys.

It comes with Touch ID support with the built-in Apple T2 security chip and runs the latest macOS Catalina out-of-the-box. The pricing starts at ₹1,22,990 in India and $1,299 in the United States. The company is yet to reveal availability details.