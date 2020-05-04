Xiaomi teases Mi 10 with 108 MP camera in India; launch imminent

Xiaomi was set to launch its Mi 10 flagship smartphone in the Indian market on 31th March, just days after the global debut of the smartphone. However, the launch event was cancelled as the country went under lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD has teased the arrival of Mi 10 in India, featuring 108 MP primary camera sensor in a new tweet. However, he has not yet announced the new launch date for the smartphone. Check out the tweet below.

We expect the company to soon announce the new launch date for the smartphone in India given that the Indian government is slowing opening up various sectors for business. Xiaomi has now resumed online sales on Orange and Green zones. With lockdown scheduled to end on 17th May, we expect the phone to get launched later this month.

While there are three models of the smartphone — Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite, the company is expected to only launch the Mi 10 in the Indian market. At the time of the previously scheduled launch, the Mi 10 Lite was not launched. So, there’s a possibility that the Lite model could get launched in India, maybe at a later date or under a different name.

The key specifications for the Mi 10 includes 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, and a whopping 108 MP quad rear cameras. It remains to be seen if the company changes some of the specs for the Indian market or everything remains the same.