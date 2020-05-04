Motorola Razr listed on Flipkart with 8th May as release date

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was officially unveiled in November last year and the company launched the same in the Indian market in March this year, for a price of ₹1,24,999. But just at the time of its shipments, India went under lockdown because of COVID-19.

Now, the smartphone has listed on Flipkart which reveals that the release date of the Motorola Razr is 8th May. However, Motorola is yet to confirm if this is the final launch date of the smartphone or if it’s just a tentative date.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876 x 2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that can fold completely in half. In the folded state, users can access the secondary 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) Quick View display.

It features a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter that acts as a selfie camera in the phone’s folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera which can be used to take selfies when you don’t want to close the phone.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and a 2510 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. The Motorola RAZR comes in Noir Black color in India and is priced at ₹ 1,24,999. The smartphone will be available from Flipkart starting from April 2nd with per-bookings starting from today itself.

Motorola RAZR Specifications