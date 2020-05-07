MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC announced; supports dual 5G SIMs and 144Hz display

Last year, Taiwan-based MediaTek re-entered the premium chipset market with the launch of Dimensity 1000 SoC. Today, the company has announced an enhanced version of the same, dubbed as MediaTek Dimensty 1000+.

The newly announced chipset comes with several major upgrades such as built-in 5G modem with carrier aggregation, dual 5G SIM support, and support for 144Hz refresh rate display, among others.

It also comes with the company’s 5G UltraSave power saving technology that automatically adjusts the modem’s power configuration and operating frequency based on the network conditions and user activities to save power up to 32 percent.

The modem used by the company can also seamlessly switch between 5G and 4G based on the connection quality. It can aggregate two 5G sub-6GHz links and deliver 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds.

As for the display, the 144Hz screen can support maximum resolution of 1080p+ and aspect ratio of up to 21:9. It also features a MiraEngine which can enhance SDR video to HDR10+. The chipset is based on the 7nm process and comes with four Cortex-A77 cores and four A55 cores. It packs Mali—G77 MP9 GPU and the memory controller supports LPDDR4X in quad-channel mode.

It also comes with HyperEngine 2.0 which manages the chipset and scales the CPU and GPU frequencies. It also manages the RAM too for ensuring the best performance, along with managing wireless connectivity options like 5G and Bluetooth.

For gamers, the chipset minimises the latency of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and has “anti-jamming” technology to make it resistant to interference. The company is yet to release complete specs sheet of this new chipset.

iQOO has already announced that it will launch a smartphone powered by this new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC but has not yet revealed anything about the phone.