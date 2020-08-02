How to find Wi-Fi password in Windows 10

Most of the times, your computer is automatically connected to your Wi-Fi network and so is your smartphone. As you don’t need to enter your Wi-Fi password because of auto-connect feature, some people tend to forget their password.

If you are one of those people and have forgotten your Wi-Fi password, we are here to help you out. In this tutorial, we will showcase two step-by-step methods to help you find your Wi-Fi password in Windows 10 operating system.

Method 1

Step 1: Open Control Panel by starting to type Control Panel in the Windows Search and clicking on the app from the results.

Step 2: When the Control Panel opens, click on the View network status option which is listed under Network and Internet section.

Step 3: Now, click on “Change adapter settings” from the left pane.

Step 4: Double click on your Wi-Fi network to open Properties. Instead, you can also right-click on your Wi-Fi network and select “Status” from the context menu.

Step 5: Now go to the “Security” tab and to check the “Show characters” box. The network security key or the password will be displayed in plain text.

Method 2

In this method, we will be taking help of the Command Prompt.

Step 1: Open Command Prompt by typing cmd in the Windows Search and clicking on Run as administrator below the results.

Step 2: In the command prompt window, type

netsh wlan show profiles

This way, you will find out what exactly is the name of the Wi-Fi profile you are trying to find the password for.

Step 3: In the next step, type following

netsh wlan show profile name=”WiFi Profile Name” key=clear

Make sure to replace WiFi Profile Name with the profile name.

Step 4: The password for your Wi-Fi network will show up in the Key Content field.

