Google Pixel 4a now expected to launch on 3rd August

Google Pixel 4a, the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company and a water-down variant of the Pixel 4, has been delayed for months now. The device was first set to go official in May but ever since then, the company has postponed its launch several times.

Now, it seems that the Google Pixel 4a could finally get launched on 3rd August. The phone was expected to be announced on 13th July but that didn’t happen. As per the reports, it could go on sale from 22nd October, but we expect the sale to begin soon after the announcement.

Recently, it was reported that the company is scrapping the “Barely Blue” color option for the smartphone and the Pixel 4a will be available in a Black-colored model when the sales commence.

Pixel 4 and 4XL smartphones haven’t performed as per the expectations in terms of sales. Thus, expectations are high from the Pixel 4a as its predecessor was one of the best selling Pixel phones of all times.

As for the specifications, the smartphone will come with a 5.81-inch display panel with support for Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering 443 PPI pixel density. It seems that the phone has a significant bezel around the display, which offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

Leaks have revealed that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Running on the Android 10 operating system, the device will come with a 3080 mAh battery.

