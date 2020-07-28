As promised, ZTE-backed Nubia has today announced its latest gaming smartphone — Nubia Red Magic 5S. The launch comes just months after the company had launched a gaming smartphone dubbed as Nubia Red Magic 5G.

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display featuring 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, with up to 16 GB RAM. Surprisingly, the phone does not come with the newly announced Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

The device also comes with GPU BOOST technology to enhance the gaming experience. There’s also an upgraded multi-dimensional cooling system ICE 4.0 that includes air-cooling as well as liquid-cooling.

It also has a high-efficiency centrifugal fan with a speed of up to 15,000 rpm and a transparent air duct design along with aerospace-grade nano thermal material as well as 10 intelligent temperature sensors. There’s also L-shaped liquid cooling tube.

The smartphone comes with a 4D intelligent vibration and dual IC game Shoulder Trigger Buttons that have also been improved to have 320Hz touch refresh rate. Similar to other gaming phones, this one too has RGB lighting.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front side, the device has an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It runs Android 10 with RedMagic OS and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery having 55W fast charging support.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S comes in Sonic Silver and Pulse colors. The 8 GB RAM model costs 3,799 yuan (~$542) while the 12 GB RAM model costs 4,399 yuan (~$628). The top-end variant with 16 GB RAM is priced at 4,999 yuan (~$714).

Nubia Red Magic 5S Specifications

Display: 6.65-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels screen resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate

Nubia Red Magic 5S Pricing and Availability