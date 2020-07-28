Boult Audio AirBass Probuds Bluetooth Headset Review

After the rapid growth of the TWS earbuds in the country, Indian audio company – Boult Audio has introduced its new TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones in the entry-level segment, the Boult Audio AirBass Probuds.

Speaking of the Boult Audio AirBass Probuds wireless headsets, they are completely wireless and lasts up to 24 hours in a single charge. What’s more? The earbuds come with an IPX7 water-resistant design, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C fast charging. Here’s what you need to know in our Boult Audio AirBass Probuds review.

Boult Audio AirBass Probuds Specifications

Driver: 9 mm Graphene drivers

9 mm Graphene drivers Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz (44.1 kHz)

20 Hz – 20 kHz (44.1 kHz) Mic Sensitivity: -38dB to +2dB

-38dB to +2dB Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual Mode), USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual Mode), USB Type-C Protection: IPX7

IPX7 Wireless Range: 15-20 meters

15-20 meters Battery: 55 mAh, Fast Charging (1.5 Hours)

55 mAh, Fast Charging (1.5 Hours) Battery Runtime: Up to 6-8 Hours (Single Charge), Up to 24 Hours (With Case)

Up to 6-8 Hours (Single Charge), Up to 24 Hours (With Case) Weight: 7.5 grams (Earbud each)

7.5 grams (Earbud each) Color: Black, White

Black, White Price: Rs 2,499

Design & Build

In our first look, the earbuds looked completely large, the size of the case is a bit large and looks bulky. In this segment where the TWS earbuds are much portable, the size of the AirBass Probuds gives a little less portability.

The charging case has a sleek matte finish curved design with a Grey color lining in between. The case has a Boult Audio logo on the top, the front side has four LED indicators, and the back has a USB Type-C port for charging.

You get a pair of earbuds along with the charging case in the box, a USB Type-C charging cable, extra silicone eartips, user manual, warranty card, and product catalog card.

Opening the case, and you see two standard-size earbuds with earloops. The case charges the earbuds the moment you place inside, the LED light indicator you the remaining battery life. No physical or touch buttons found anywhere on the case, however, the AirBass Probuds come with physical buttons instead of the touch sensors.

By looking at the design, the AirBass Probuds seems to be a sports audio accessory as you can see the buds come with ear hooks or earloops. The earbuds are shaped to fit inside your ear comfortably and with the help of the earloops, it ensures the buds won’t fall while you run or doing any sports activity. Unlike other TWS earbuds, this is one of the primary aspects of the AirBass Probuds to consider.

In the beginning, when I unboxed the earbuds and hooked them into the ears, the silicone cushions on the buds were small-sized and didn’t fit in my ears. This also led the buds to leak the sound as the cushions aren’t completely adjusted in the ears. What you can do is pick a larger silicon cushion provided in the box in case it doesn’t fit in your ears.

Features & Connectivity

It supports Smart Hall Magnetic Switch Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity which means it connects to the Bluetooth device the moment you open the case and can automatically switch between the paired Bluetooth connections with your smartphone or device. We didn’t found any connectivity issues, pairing is easy, just open the case and search for the Bluetooth device.

You can benefit from the Bluetooth 5.0 connection which lets you hear voice calls on both the earbuds. You can always use its monopod feature in case you just want to use only one earbud, if you are on voice calls, you can make use of the single earbud to talk.

The BuoltAudio AirBass Probuds offer 9 mm Graphene Drivers using Neodymium magnets with extra bass micro woofer driver construction and high sensitivity Mic (-38dB to +2dB) to achieve the audio quality. It uses Qualcomm’s cVc Noise Cancellation that works on the transmission and receiving path of voice calls to deliver optimum voice quality.

Aside from these, the earbuds offer ultra-low latency of less than 120 milliseconds which means you can seamlessly enjoy the lag-free audio in gaming. Rival, realme Buds Air Neo offers its Super Low Latency gaming mode with 119.2 milliseconds whereas Xiaomi’s Redmi Earbuds S comes with 122 milliseconds low latency.

Audio Quality & Battery Life

Boult Audio says the earbuds come with built-in micro woofers for extra bass, however, the sound quality is good, not that great at least the bass. It uses HD Audio i.e. AAC codec which is sufficient for a Bluetooth wireless audio accessory at this price, only a few offer the high-quality ~900 kbps LDAC or LHDC codecs support. The overall sound quality we think is good for its price (Rs 2,499), if you are an audiophile, you may look for other TWS headsets.

About the battery, the AirBass Probuds packs a 55 mAh battery on earbuds and can be charged up to 3 times with a charging case. It provides a battery life of up to 6-8 hours in full charge (single playback) and a total of 24 hours of playtime with a charging case.

OPPO W11 offers a total of 20 hours playback battery life whereas the realme Buds Air Neo offers up to 17 hours of total battery life, both with the charging case. The Xiaomi’s more affordable Redmi Earbuds S priced at Rs 1,799 offers up to 12 hours of battery life.

The battery life on the AirBass Probuds is just impressive and as far as the competition goes, there are no other rivals in this segment to offer such long-lasting battery life, plus one to the Probuds. For the charging, you can expect it to charge under 1.5 hours from 0% to 100%.

Verdict

There are a handful of TWS buds under Rs 3,000, we already saw the TWS earphones from Xiaomi, realme, OPPO, and OnePlus launched this year, the Boult Audio joins the crowd with its AirBass Probuds wireless headsets. It is currently priced at Rs 2,999 and available exclusively on Flipkart, however, it shows a listing price of Rs 2,499 which sounds interesting.

The AirBass Probuds wireless headset seems affordable in this price range considering the long-lasting battery life, sporty design, IPX7 waterproof, and USB Type-C fast charging. By looking at its price and the features combined, Boult Audio AirBass Probuds is good for fitness enthusiasts who want comfortable and fall-free designed earbuds as well as for mobile gamers with solid battery life during long gaming hours. If you don’t want a bulky case, look for a more compact TWS like OPPO W11.

Strength

Matte Finish Case Design

IPX7 Water-Resistance

Impressive 24 Hours Battery Life & 3 Days Standby

Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

Monopod feature

USB Type-C Charging

Value For Money

Weakness