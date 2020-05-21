Google Pixel 4a is now reportedly launching on 13th July

Google is all set to launch its new budget offering — Google Pixel 4a. The smartphone was set to get launched this month and was reportedly set to go on sale from 22nd May. However, it seems that the company has changed its plans.

A recent report claimed that the Pixel 4a will get launched in 3rd June and will be available for purchase from 5th June. Now, another report has surfaced online claiming that the Pixel 4a will get launched on 13th July.

Pixel 4a Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue” Current plan for announcement:

July 13 BTW – just 4G.

(Sorry to kill the 5G rumors) Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

It further adds that the smartphone will come in two color options — Just Black and Barely Blue. While the phone was said to have been priced at $399, new rumours claim that it could start at $349 to compete against the new Apple iPhone SE.

As for the specifications, the smartphone will come with a 5.81-inch display panel with support for Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering 443 PPI pixel density. It seems that the phone has a significant bezel around the display, which offers 60Hz refresh rate.

Leaks have revealed that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Running on Android 10 operating system, the device will come with 3080 mAh battery.