Top 4 Ways To Take A Screenshot On Mac [Guide]

Taking a screenshot of your Mac screen is easy, whether you want to show someone your Mac screen or you want to save an image of what’s being shown on the screen, there multiple ways to take a screenshot. Here are the top 4 ways to take screenshots on Mac.

1) Command + Shift + 3

To take a screenshot of the whole screen on your Mac, use this shortcut given below.

Command + Shift + 3

Hold Command + Shift + 3 to capture a screenshot of the fullscreen. You will hear a camera sound effect on your Mac capturing the screen. The image will be saved in the Desktop folder in the Finder.

The file format of the image saved will be PNG. You cannot save the screenshot in JPG file format.

While using this shortcut, your Mac also copies the image to the clipboard which can be further used to paste it directly in the photo editors by pressing the shortcut Command + V. It also works with some chat applications and messengers where you can share the photos by pasting the clipboard.

2) Command + Shift + 4

To take a partial screenshot of the screen that is to capture only a portion of the screen by dragging the mouse cursor to a specific area, here’s a shortcut for it.

Command + Shift + 4

Hold Command + Shift + 4, you will see a crosshair instead of the cursor. Drag to the desired area to save the screenshot in the Desktop folder. Just like the previous shortcut, the file format of the image will be PNG only.

This shortcut also copies the partial screenshot to the clipboard which you can paste it via Command + V.

Pro Tip: After pressing the shortcut for the partial screenshot, hold the Spacebar to drag the highlighted area to the desired location. You can also use the Shift key before releasing the Mouse button to lock each side of the selection.

3) Command + Shift + 4 & Space

The third method from which you can take a screenshot on Mac is Command + Shift + 4 and then pressing Space.

Command + Shift + 4 & Space

What it does is it captures the screenshot of the active window, let’s say a browser window like Safari running or a music player like iTunes or any other apps that are in the front of the screen. This creates less hazzle since you don’t have to drag the cursor and select the window.

Like the above two shortcuts, this one also copies the screenshot to the clipboard so that you can use it to paste.

4) Command + Shift + 5 (Mojave or later)

A relatively new shortcut command introduced in macOS Mojave which lets you take screenshots by using the shortcut key Command + Shift + 5.

Command + Shift + 5

This combination summons a tiny panel at the bottom of the screen with screen capture options. You are provided with three screenshot buttons that let you capture the entire screen, a window, or a portion of the screen.

Likewise, the two video-recording buttons let you record your entire screen or a portion of it. Set a 5 or 10-second delay so you can line up items that might otherwise disappear when you engage your screenshot tool.

