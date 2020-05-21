Realme Buds Air Neo confirmed to launch in India on 25th May

Realme has confirmed that the company will be launching its Realme Smart TV and Realme Watch in the Indian market on 25th May. Now just a few days ahead of the event, the company has now confirmed that the Realme Buds Air Neo will also be unveiled at the same event in India.

The announcement was shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth. He has also revealed that the company has surpassed the one million mark for selling smart audio AIoT products.

The image shared by him along with the tweet showcases that the Realme Buds Air Neo will be available in three color options — Red, White, and Olive Green. As for the design, the TWS earbuds look similar to the Realme Buds Air.

As the company is focusing the TWS earphones towards the youth, they are expected to be a toned-down variant of the original Buds Air and thus, will carry a cheaper pricing. To know more about the pricing as well as availability details, we’ll have to wait for the launch event.

Similar to the Realme Smart TV and the Realme Watch, this Buds Air Neo are also expected to be available for purchase through online marketplace Flipkart and the company’s own online store.

