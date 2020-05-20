Realme Smart TV — Everything we know so far about the company’s first TV

Realme teased its first smart TV earlier this year and was expected to make it official during Mobile World Congress 2020. However, since the MWC 2020 got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and the launch was delayed.

Now, the company has finally confirmed that the Realme Smart TV will be making its debut this month and most likely will go on sale in India first. Ahead of the launch, some details of the TV has surfaced online. Here’s the list of details that we know so far about the upcoming smart TV.

Display

The Realme Smart TV is expected to be available in at least two display sizes — 43-inch and 55-inch. The company has said that it will come with minimal bezels around the display so that the users will have an immersive multimedia experience.

It will also feature Chroma Boost Picture Engine that will offer a peak brightness of 400 nits while the standard is around 250 nits. Further, the display is also expected to support HDR10.

Specs and Features

Realme’s first smartphone was powered by MediaTek processor and the company’s first TV will also be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The company has revealed that the Realme Smart TV will come powered by a first-in-class 64-bit MediaTek chipset which will have Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

It is also confirmed to come with 24W four speakers with stereo sound and also comes with Dolby Audio support for a cinematic surround sound experience. It is expected to offer tons of content and will come pre-installed with apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Vide, YouTube, and more.

Since the Realme Smart TV will be running the Android TV operating system, we expect support for several other standard features, including Google Assistant smart voice assistant for controlling the TV and searching or playing media content. It will also come with built-in Chromecast that will allow users to mirror content from other devices to this TV.

Launch, Pricing and Availability

The company has already confirmed that the Realme Smart TV will be officially launched in India on 25th May along with the Realme Watch. As for the pricing, we expect the base model to be priced under Rs 30,000 to compete against the Mi Smart TVs from Xiaomi in India.

It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme’s official online store in the coming weeks. However, to know for sure about the pricing and availability details of Realme Smart TV in India, we’ll have to wait for a few more days for the official launch event in India.