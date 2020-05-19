Realme Watch design and features revealed ahead of launch next week

Realme has been working on a smartwatch since quite some time now and the company is now all set to make it official next week, on 25th May. The company is also launching its first smart TV named Realme TV at the same event.

Ahead of the launch, the design as well as features of the upcoming Realme Watch have been revealed by the company. As for the design, the smartwatch looks similar to the Apple Watch or the recently launched OPPO Watch.

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with a square dial. It will offer customisable straps and personalised watch faces. It feature a real-time heart rate monitor, SpO2 Monitor to track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream and has support for smart call and message notifications.

The teaser image shared by the company shows 14 different sports modes on the watch including Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, Running, Walking, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, and Fitness.

More details about the smartwatch, including its pricing and availability, will be announced on 25th May. However, we expect the device to go on sale soon after the launch through Realme’s official online store as well as Flipkart.