Realme TV confirmed to launch on 25th May

Realme was supposed to launch its Realme TV during MWC 2020 but the conference got cancelled due to COVID-19. After that, the company had not officially revealed anything related to its upcoming smart TV, until now.

Today, the company has officially confirmed that the Realme TV will be launched on 25th May. The tweet, which confirmed the launch date, read: “It’s time to #LeapToNext as we move forward to fulfill our vision of making #realme the most loved Tech Lifestyle brand.”

Based on the previous leaks, the Realme TV will come in two variants based on the display panel size — 43-inch and 55-inch. It will be running the Android TV operating system and will also come with support for Google Assistant for voice command based control.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also shared the same tweet on his account, which confirms that the Realme TV will also get announced in the Indian market on 25th May. We should get answers to everything related to the smart TV when it gets launched.

The company seems to be keeping its promise as it had earlier said that its smart TV will be available in the Indian market by the end of Q2 2020, i.e. by June this year. Along with the Realme TV, the company could also unveil Realme Watch in India.

