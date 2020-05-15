Reliance Jio

Jio launches Work From Home prepaid plan costing ₹999 with 84 days validity

By Jeet

Reliance Jio, which had recently launched an annual plan costing ₹2,399 and new Work From Home add-on packs, has now announced a new Work From Home prepaid plan.

The new prepaid Work From Home plan is priced at ₹999 and comes with 84 days of validity. During the validity period, the company is offering 3 GB of data per day, free unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio, 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobile, and 100 free daily SMS.

reliance-jio-new-logo-2

Along with that, the company is also offering free complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The company also offers the same benefits on a monthly basis with its ₹349 plan but this new plan with 84-day validity is cheaper.

Making the announcement, the company said: “Ever since of lockdown, the need of high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment. Considering the need, Jio came up with this new quarterly Work-from-Home plan.”

Jio ₹999 Work From Home Plan Details

  • Cost: ₹999
  • Validity: 84 Days
  • Data Benefits: 3 GB per day
  • Jio to Jio Voice Call: Unlimited
  • JIo to Others Call: 3,000 minutes free
  • SMS: 100 free daily
  • Others: Free access to Jio Apps

 