Jio launches Work From Home prepaid plan costing ₹999 with 84 days validity

Reliance Jio, which had recently launched an annual plan costing ₹2,399 and new Work From Home add-on packs, has now announced a new Work From Home prepaid plan.

The new prepaid Work From Home plan is priced at ₹999 and comes with 84 days of validity. During the validity period, the company is offering 3 GB of data per day, free unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio, 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobile, and 100 free daily SMS.

Along with that, the company is also offering free complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The company also offers the same benefits on a monthly basis with its ₹349 plan but this new plan with 84-day validity is cheaper.

Making the announcement, the company said: “Ever since of lockdown, the need of high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment. Considering the need, Jio came up with this new quarterly Work-from-Home plan.”

Jio ₹999 Work From Home Plan Details