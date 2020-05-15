How to automatically download photos on Facebook Messenger [Guide]

Do you frequently use Facebook Messenger? You may receive several messages including photos and videos from your friends. These photos and videos aren’t been saved automatically by default, you need to download them manually one by one. Apps like WhatsApp offers you to download all the media automatically, however, the Messenger needs an option to be turned on. Here’s how you can download photos on Messenger automatically.

How to automatically download photos on Facebook Messenger

At times, you receive a chunk of files, let’s say you have attended a birthday party or an event with lots of photos from your friends, which makes it too long to save each. If you don’t want to wait that long, the Facebook Messenger downloads them for you.

Facebook Messenger does give you the option to automatically save photos, however, this option is disabled as it is likely going to consume storage on your phone by saving every photo. But if you want the option to be enabled, you can do it right away if you think you have enough storage.

To download Facebook Messenger photos automatically, follow these steps.

The photos shared on Facebook Messenger are only accessible within the app itself. With this guide, you will be able to access them in your smartphone’s gallery.

Launch Facebook Messenger and head to Settings followed by Data & Storage . Check the box that says Save Photos which saves any incoming photos to your Gallery.

Also, check how to download audio files on Facebook Messenger. If you know any other tricks on Messenger app, let us know in the comments below.

