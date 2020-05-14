How to download audio files on Facebook Messenger [Guide]

People share photos, videos as well as audio messages on several social media apps, the popular ones include WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. Even though apps like WhatsApp offers you to download all the media automatically, the Facebook Messenger app, by default, doesn’t save media automatically, you need to manually download them one by one. While downloading audio files, I figure out that the Messenger doesn’t let you save the audio messages.

If you are using Facebook Messenger on mobile for chatting sharing photos, videos, and audio messages, it turns out that the Messenger has no option to save the audio messages when you try to long-press the audio messages, you don’t get an option to save the audio file.

I was very much concerned about how to download audio files on Facebook Messenger since there are many audio files that I needed to be saved on the phone. So, if you are experiencing the same problem, you want to download the audio files on Messenger, here’s a quick solution I’ve found. Follow this guide.

It’s not just you, many people who use Facebook Messenger might be looking for downloading the audio messages but failed to download just because Messenger has no option to download it. Nevertheless, here’s a simple solution that you can apply to download audio files.

How to download audio files on Facebook Messenger

For those who think they can download the files from a PC or computer, you will then need to transfer the files to your phone later if you want it to be on your phone. So, to directly download on your mobile phone, here’s what you need to do.

All you need to do is access the m.facebook.com on a browser. Head to the Google Chrome browser and enter the URL m.facebook.com and hit go. Log into your Facebook account and tap on the messages. You may be redirected to the Messenger app, just ignore it and go back to the browser. Once you are on the Facebook messages in the browser, find the chat and download the audio messages by tapping on them. You will be asked to download and save the audio file. Go ahead and save.

That’s all you’ve to do to download audio files on Facebook Messenger. If you know any other option to download it on the mobile phone before Facebook Messenger makes it available in the update, do let us know in the comments below.

