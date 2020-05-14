iQOO Z1 5G confirmed to pack 4500mAh battery and 44W fast charging support

iQOO recently confirmed that the world’s first smartphone powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC — iQOO Z1 5G will be launched on 19th May. Ahead of the official announcement, the company has been teasing some of its key features.

Today, the company has shared new teaser poster on its Weibo account which confirms that the smartphone will come powered by a 4500 mAh battery and the device will also come with support for 44W ultra-fast charging technology.

Another poster shared by the company, which confirms the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, also reveals that the smartphone will come with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C, a microphone, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO Z1 will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display that will offer Full HD+ screen resolution and a punch-hole cutout in the top-right corner for housing the front-facing camera.

The device is fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. While the camera configuration is not yet know, the phone is expected to come with a triple-camera setup on the back. With still a few days left for the official announcement, we expect the company to share more details in the coming days.

Source