OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro teased to launch in India soon; listed on Amazon

A couple of months ago, in March this year, we reported that OPPO is all set to launch its flagship smartphones in the Indian market — OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro. While the timeline for the launch is not yet known, new development hints at the phones getting launched later this month in India.

The OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones have been listed on Amazon India with a “Notify Me” button. The company has also teased the arrival of these flagship smartphones through a tweet, saying that the “#TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.”

The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen!

The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.

Get Notified: https://t.co/9ckLNJDdGk pic.twitter.com/vXTVdSy64x — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 13, 2020

As for the specs, both the smartphones come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the devices come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with support for 5G connectivity. While Find X2 packs 6/8 GB RAM, the X2 Pro is powered by 12 GB RAM.

In the camera department, the Find X2 features a 48-megapixel Sony primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 3cm macro mode and a 13-megapixel pixel telephoto camera for 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital.

On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel Sony primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 3cm macro and a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

Both the devices have a 32 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture on the front for taking selfies and video calling. While the Find X2 comes with IP54 rating splash resistance, the X2 Pro has been certified IP68 for water and dust resistance.

The smartphones come running Android 10 operating system out of the box with ColorOS 7.1 on top. As for the battery, the X2 is powered by a 4200 mAh battery while the X2 Pro packs 4260 mAh battery. Both of them have 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge support.