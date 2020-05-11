iQOO Z1 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC to launch on 19th May

A couple of days ago, MediaTek announced its Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset as an upgraded variant of its recently launched Dimensity chipset. Along with that, it was also revealed that iQOO will be the first manufacturer to launch a smartphone powered by this new processor.

The company has today announced that the iQOO Z1 5G smartphone will be launched on 19th May in China. Along with being the world’s first phone to be powered by the Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC, this will also be the company’s first MediaTek-powered smartphone.

Apart from this, the Vivo-backed company has confirmed that the device will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display having a punch-hole cutout on the top. Further, the device will come with support for 44W fast charging technology.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is based on the 7nm process and comes with four Cortex-A77 cores and four A55 cores. It packs Mali—G77 MP9 GPU and the memory controller supports LPDDR4X in quad-channel mode.

It also comes with HyperEngine 2.0 which manages the chipset and scales the CPU and GPU frequencies. It also manages the RAM too for ensuring the best performance, along with managing wireless connectivity options like 5G and Bluetooth.

The chipset comes with built-in 5G modem which can seamlessly switch between 5G and 4G based on the connection quality. It can aggregate two 5G sub-6GHz links and deliver 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds.