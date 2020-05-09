POCO F2 Pro confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset; launching on 12th May

Xiaomi-backed POCO recently confirmed that the company is all set to launch its POCO F2 Pro smartphone globally. It has been revealed that the POCO F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro but the company has not confirmed this.

With the launch set for 12th May, the company has today confirmed that the phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which is most likely to be the Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC. The company is also promoting the phone as “Powerfully Cool” and is calling it the “Birth of True Power”.

A new pricing leak claims that the base model will start at €570 in Europe. Last week, the pricing details of the smartphone in Portugal were been leaked online. The base model with 6 GB RAM is priced at €649 while the top-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs €749 in Portugal.

As for the specs, the POCO F2 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 20MP front-facing snapper housed in a pop-up module, a quad-camera with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP super wide-angle lens, a 5 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

It will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 user interface and will be powered by a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. However, there’s a possibility that the phone could have some minor changes depending on the region.