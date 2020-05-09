How to recover deleted photos and video from Google Photos

Google Photos is one of the best free photo backup service available in the market. But what if you accidentally deleted a photo or video from the library and now want to recover it? Well, there’s a way to do that as well.

When you delete a photo or video file from Google Photos, it automatically gets stored in the Trash or Bin folder. From there, you are recover the files that have been deleted. So, here’s a guide showing you a step-by-step process to recover deleted files from Google Photos using its mobile app and website.

How to recover deleted photos from Google Photos via mobile

First of all, open Google Photos application on your Android smartphone and tap the hamburger icon from the top-left corner and select Trash.

Now, select the photos you want to restore by long-pressing on them. If you are using iPhone, tap the horizontal three-dot icon from the top-right and tap Select to choose photos.

Once the selection process is done, tap on Restore.

Your photos will now automatically reappear in the photo library. How to recover deleted Google Photos files via web Open Google Photos on the web by going to https://photos.google.com/ on any of your preferred computer browser.

Sign in with the Google ID.

On the homepage, click on the hamburger icon in the top-left corner and select Trash.

Now, choose the photos that you want to restore.

Once selection is done, click on the restore button in the top-right corner.

All your selected photos will automatically reappear in the photo library.

It’s noteworthy that the deleted photos and videos are available for just 60 days in the Trash folder and after that, there’s no way to recover them as they get permanently deleted. So, if its been over 60 days since the file is deleted which you want to recover, there’s no way to do that.