After postponing the launch event twice, Realme has finally managed to launch the all-new Realme Narzo series smartphone — Realme Narzo 10 in India in its third attempt.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 x 720 pixel screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch-hole cutout on the top for front-facing camera and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3+.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor along with Mali G52 GPU. It comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP 4cm macro, and a 2 MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the device comes with a 16 MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C. It runs Android 10 with the company’s Realme UI. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in two color options — That Green and That White. The phone is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available for purchase through Realme.com and Flipkart from 18th May.

Realme Narzo 10 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

CPU: Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2

ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD

128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD OS: Realme UI based on Android 10

Realme UI based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP 4cm macro + 2 MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C port

Colors: That Green and That White

Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W charging

