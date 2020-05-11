Realme

Realme Narzo 10A with Helio G70 SoC, 3 GB RAM and triple rear cameras launched

By Jeet

Along with the Realme Narzo 10 smartphone in the Indian market, the company has also launched Realme Narzo 10A budget smartphone.  It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection on top.

Realme-Narzo-10A

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. The device comes packed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

As for the camera setup, the device features a 12 MP primary sensor on the back along with a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. The phone runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in So White and So Blue color options and is priced at ₹8,499 in the Indian market. The device will be up for purchase from 22nd May.

Realme Narzo 10A Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
  • CPU: MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor
  • GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2
  • RAM: 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD
  • OS: Android 10 with realme UI
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, micro USB
  • Colors: So White and So Blue
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India

  • 3 GB + 32 GB model: ₹8,499
  • Availability: From 22nd May