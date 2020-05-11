Realme Narzo 10A with Helio G70 SoC, 3 GB RAM and triple rear cameras launched
Along with the Realme Narzo 10 smartphone in the Indian market, the company has also launched Realme Narzo 10A budget smartphone. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection on top.
Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. The device comes packed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.
As for the camera setup, the device features a 12 MP primary sensor on the back along with a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. The phone runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
The Realme Narzo 10A comes in So White and So Blue color options and is priced at ₹8,499 in the Indian market. The device will be up for purchase from 22nd May.
Realme Narzo 10A Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor
- GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2
- RAM: 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD
- OS: Android 10 with realme UI
- Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, micro USB
- Colors: So White and So Blue
- Battery: 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- 3 GB + 32 GB model: ₹8,499
- Availability: From 22nd May