Along with the Realme Narzo 10 smartphone in the Indian market, the company has also launched Realme Narzo 10A budget smartphone. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. The device comes packed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

As for the camera setup, the device features a 12 MP primary sensor on the back along with a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. The phone runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in So White and So Blue color options and is priced at ₹8,499 in the Indian market. The device will be up for purchase from 22nd May.

