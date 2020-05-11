Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Xiaomi Mi has launched a new portable Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life and IPX5 Water Resistance at a price of Rs 1,399. Here’s what you need to know about the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in our review.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Specifications

Frequency Response: 20 Hz to 20 kHz

20 Hz to 20 kHz Frequency Band: ~2.4 GHz

~2.4 GHz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual Mode)

Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual Mode) Battery: 2.000 mAh

2.000 mAh Voltage: 1.0V-10V (DC)

1.0V-10V (DC) Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Color: Black

Black Price: Rs 1,399

Rs 1,399 Warranty: 6 months limited warranty

Design & Build

Speaking of the design of the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, it’s quite compact in size and light in weight which makes it easy to carry on the go. The front has a fabric material covered that gives a nice feel and a latch string to carry comfortably.

The speaker has an IPX5 water-resistant feature which means the speaker can survive water splashes, however, it cannot survive underwater. The speaker doesn’t support full water resistivity, you can’t take it inside the pool.

The left side has a Power button and a Play/Pause button along with an LED light indicator. The right side has volume controls and a microphone for voice input which allows you to answer and end calls.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker also supports voice assistant, you can simply speak the voice commands via the Bluetooth speaker when your phone is away. This is also a great feature if you use the voice assistants on your phones such as the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or the Apple Siri.

The speaker also enables you to connect via the AUX port to play music from your smartphone or music player. For charging, the Bluetooth speaker offers a micro USB port and both the ports are hidden at the bottom under the cover.

Features, Performance & Battery Life

The Speaker provides a Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Pairing is easy, you just need to search the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in the list and connect it to your smartphone.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker has a frequency response of 20Hz to 20KHz. The audio performance is loud enough for its size and overall quality is pretty good, however, bass lovers should pick a more powerful speaker since the bass is not that great.

The speaker is a small size with a power output of only 5W. You might choose Bluetooth speakers that offers 10W power output or more for better audio quality.

On the battery side, the Bluetooth speaker offers a 2,000 mAh battery capacity which is supposed to give a 20-hour music playback. Thanks to the 5W output, the battery life here is excellent and competes with most Bluetooth speakers in this price range.

Verdict

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs 1,399 and is available on Mi.com in the Black color option. If you are looking for a compact and Bluetooth speaker under Rs 1,500 with great battery life, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is highly recommended.