Vivo X50 5G smartphone set to launch in China on 1st June

Vivo has taken to Weibo and announced that the company will launch Vivo X50 5G smartphone in the home country on 1st June. As the name itself indicates, the phone will come with support for 5G connectivity.

The teaser video shared by the company hints about advanced camera features. It suggests that the phone will offer better stabilisation than OIS. It is expected to offer gimbal-like anti-shake camera technology, similar to the one showcased with the Vivo Apex 2020 concept smartphone.

An image of the Vivo X50 5G was recently leaked online which revealed that the phone will have a punch-hole cutout in the top-centre position of the display. As for the back panel, there will be a rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner.

Given the camera features of the smartphone and the fact that the phone is a part of X-series, it won’t be surprising if the company launches it as a flagship smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

With a couple of weeks still left for the official launch of the smartphone, we expect more details about the Vivo X50 5G to surface online in the coming days.

