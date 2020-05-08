Jio launches new annual plan for 2,399 offering 2 GB data per day; also introduces new Work From Home packs

Reliance Jio, which has been busy raising external funding to lower its debt, has now launched a new work from home annual prepaid plan that costs Rs 2,399 along with new add-on data packs. The newly launched annual plan offers 33% more benefits compared to the existing annual plans.

The company is offering 2 GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and SMS, for a validity of 365 days. Since the new plan is currently not reflecting on the company’s official website so we cannot check if there is a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit on the unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. But given the company’s track record, we expect some kind of limited of the benefits.

It sits right besides the Rs 2,121 annual plan that offers 1.5 GB data per day and offers a validity of 336 days. It also offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling and 100 daily complimentary SMS.

Along with this new plan, the company has also introduced three new add-on work from home packs. The Rs 151 pack offers 30 GB of data, Rs 201 offers 40 GB of data, and lastly the Rs 251 pack offers 50 GB of data. The validity of the add-on packs will be co-terminus with the existing base plan’s validity.