How to add custom fonts on Instagram [Guide]

Instagram has made available a very few options to change fonts in the stories but no option in their posts, bio, and comments. You saw the whole Instagram follows a specific fond style even without any Bold or Italics in it. Well, there’s a trick that will help you to add a custom font in the posts, and if you always wanted to change the font, here’s what you need to do, follow this guide.

If you end up using the default Instagram fonts, here’s what you can do to change the default fonts and use the custom fonts on Instagram. Using different fonts will allow you to stand out in the crowd or at least to your followers. In this guide, you will not just be able to change the font in your stories but in the posts, comments as well as in the bio.

How to add custom fonts on Instagram

To change the font style on Instagram, follow the steps below.

Adding a custom font is easy, head over to this lingojam.com and type the text you want to share on Instagram in a different font style.

Once you type in the text, copy the new font from the right side. You will find different types of fonts whichever you want.

Now paste the font you’ve just copied to the Instagram story, bio, comments, or in post description or where you would wish it to be.

You’ve just added a new custom font on your Instagram.

That was it, let us know which font you have picked. Don’t forget to check out more guides and tutorials on How-To Guides.