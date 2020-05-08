Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi 30W Wireless Charger in India

As expected, along with the Mi 10 5G smartphone launch in the Indian market, the company has also launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the Indian market as well as Mi 30W Wireless Charger.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

The TWS earphones is the same that was launched as Mi AirDots Pro 2 in September last year. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDHC Hi-Res audio codec which is low-latency and high-definition audio codecs. The earphones come with 14.2 mm drivers for better audio output.

It automatically connects with the phone running MIUI when you open the case and pick up the earphones. They also come with touch controls that enables you to control volume as well as change tracks. It also supports various features like smart voice control and dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation technology (ENC).

Also, there’s an infrared sensor that helps users pause music tracks automatically when they remove them. It features semi in-ear design to fit in the ear canal which doesn’t let it fall off easily. Xiaomi claims that they offer up to 4 hours of playback and with charging case, it will offer up to 14 hours.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes in White colour and are priced at ₹4,499. However, from 12th May to 17th May, they’ll be available for purchase for ₹3,999 through Amazon.in, mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Mi 30W Wireless Charger

The Mi 30W Wireless Charger as the name suggests, comes with 30W wireless charging support and is based on Qi standard. It also comes with a built-in cooling fan that helps in reducing heat.

There is a vertical air duct design that blows the air directly to the connected phone and improves heat dissipation. Thanks to the Qi standard, the the charger isn’t limited to Mi 10 5G but supports every other smartphone that has wireless charging feature.

The Mi 30W Wireless Charger is priced at ₹2,299 in the Indian market but for a limited period, the company will be selling it at a special price of ₹1,999. This will compete against the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger was launched last month.