After teasing it for a few months and postponing the initial launch event, Xiaomi has today finally launched the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The launch also marks the re-entry of Mi-series flagship smartphones in India.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is a 5G smartphone which comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, curved edges, and 90Hz refresh rate. Underneath, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The highlight of the smartphone remains its camera department. The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back that includes 108 MP primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support. It is supported by a 13 MP wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2 MP sensors f/2.4 lenses.

On the front side, the device features a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 custom user interface. It is powered by a 4,780mAh battery and comes with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours. The 8 GB RAM model is priced at ₹49,999 while the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM costs ₹54,999. The phone is now listed on Amazon India for pre-orders and will go on sale later this month.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Specifications

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 800nit brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Pricing and Availability