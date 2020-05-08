Xiaomi Mi Box 4K launched in India for ₹3,499

Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Box 4K in the Indian market, marking the debut of the popular Mi Box products in the country. Priced at ₹3,499, the device comes with some impressive set of features for immersive multimedia experience.

The Mi Box 4K is powered by Android TV 9.0 and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream 4K content. It has support for 60fps 4K HDR decoding and is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 2GHz along with 2GB DDR RAM.

The device packs 8GB eMMC flash storage and supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac as well as Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. It also comes with Mi Voice Remote with Netlix and Prime video shortcut and Google Assistant button for easy voice search.

It comes with one HDMI 2.0a port, one USB 2.0 port and one 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with Dolby Audio 5.0 and DTS 2.0 support, along with VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG1/2/4, VC-1, and Real8/9/10 video support.

For those who are unaware, Mi Box is basically a product that is attached to the TV and converts the normal TV into a Smart TV. Also can also be used with a smart TV for new features and functionalities.

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is priced at ₹3,499 and will be available from May 11th through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio. In India, the device will compete against the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick.