Samsung partners with Benow to bring smartphone retailers online

Samsung India has announced a partnership with Benow which is known for its online-to-offline (O2O) initiatives. With this, the South Korean company is aiming to bring Samsung offline retailers to the online market space.

This will now enable customers to directly purchase a Galaxy smartphone from their nearby retailer. The user can select the phone they want, make the payment online and then the retailer will deliver the smartphone to the customer. Payment methods currently being offered by the platform include cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, easy EMI, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, “Our partnership with Benow is part of our broader online to offline (O2O) strategy and is aimed to provide benefits of both offline and online platforms to the consumer. With this new platform, our consumers will be able to browse, select, order, pay and receive their Galaxy smartphone from the comfort of their homes. This will ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal.”

The development from Samsung comes at a time when many customers are hesitant to go out of their home to buy smartphone or any other gadgets because of COVID-19 pandemic. However, offline stores coming online and delivery products at home is something that Samsung is betting on to boost sales.