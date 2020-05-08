Here’s when you can purchase OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in India

Last month, along with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro flagship smartphones, the company had also announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. Now, the company has finally revealed details about its availability.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which are priced at ₹1,999 in the Indian market, will be available for purchase from 10th May. While it will be up on 10th May as a part of Amazon India’s early access deal, the product will be available for all across the country from 11th May. It comes in four color options to choose from — Black, Blue, Mint and Oat.

The earphones are certified with IP55 rating making them water and dust resistant. Like other Bullets range of earphones, this too comes with magnets on the back of each bud, enabling you to snap the buds together to hang them around your neck.

It also comes with Quick Pair, a feature that makes it convenient and easy to pair them. It also supports Quick Switch that allows you to seamlessly switch between two paired devices. Interestingly, the earphones also come with 110ms Low Latency Mode.

Thanks to the neck-band design, there’s an in-line volume, music and call controls. As for the battery life, the company claims that with a quick 10-minute charge, it offers music playback for up to 10 hours and with full charge, it can provide up to 20 hours of battery life.