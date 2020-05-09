How to enable Windows Startup Sound in Windows 10 [Easy Guide]

A lot of Windows users have started shifting to Windows 10 ever since Microsoft stopped the updates for their popular OS, Windows 7. Most of you must be aware of the fact that Windows is popular for their startup sounds but with Windows 10 the startup sound doesn’t play by default. Hence in this guide, we are going to show you how to enable startup sounds in your Windows 10 PC. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to enable Windows Startup Sound in Windows 10:

1) Head to the “Settings” menu from your start menu or simply press Win Key + I on your keyboard and that’ll bring it up.

2) From the Settings Menu, click on “System” and navigate to the “Sound” tab.

3) Bring up the Sound Control Panel from the Related Settings Menu. Once the sound panel is launched, click on the “Sounds” tab.

4) Under the sounds tab, check “Play Windows Startup sound” and you are ready to go. Windows will play startup sounds the next time you restart your PC.

So that’s all for this guide. For more guides like this make sure you check out our “Guides” section.