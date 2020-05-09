Redmi 10X moniker confirmed via Google Play Console; key specs revealed

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has been rumored to be working on a new smartphone named Redmi 10X and now the moniker has been confirmed as the device was found listed on Google Play Console. Along with that, some of the key specs have also been revealed.

The listing shows that the Redmi 10X will be a 4G smartphone and be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor, a downgrade compared to the Helio G85 that powers the Redmi Note 9. The listing shows 3 GB of RAM but we expect other variants as well.

As for the display, it will have a Full HD+ screen resolution with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution but the screen size is not yet known. It will be running the latest Android 10 operating system and will most likely have MIUI custom user interface on top.

Looking at the specs, it seems like the phone could have been the Redmi 9 series device. Also, the naming of the phone as Redmi 10X is also unusual given that the Redmi brand is currently into the 9-series lineup this year.

However, as the smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console and specs are getting leaked online; we expect the company to launch it pretty soon. The phone’s render was recently leaked, suggesting a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display and a quad-camera setup.

