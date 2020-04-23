Redmi 10X powered by MediaTek Helio G85 to launch soon in China

Xiaomi-backed Redmi brand is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China. Recently, a smartphone with model number M2003J15SC was spotted on TENAA and now it is revealed that the phone in question is called Redmi 10X.

The Redmi 10X will be a 4G smartphone and is said to become the world’s first device to come powered by the unannounced MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

From the TENAA listing, it has been revealed that the smartphone features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole at the upper-right corner. It supports Full HD+ resolution and has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will come packed with 6 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone will have a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad cameras arranged inside a square-shaped module. On the front side, it will feature a 13-megapixel snapper for taking selfies. Running on Android 10 with MIUI, the phone will be powered by a 5020 mAh battery.

As for the pricing, it is said that the Redmi 10X smartphone will be priced at 1,499 yuan in China, which is around $211. It is expected to be offered in three color options — Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green and Ice Fog White. While the launch date is not yet known, we expect the phone to get launched pretty soon, most probably in the coming weeks.

Source