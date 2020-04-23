Vivo

iQOO Neo3 goes official; features 6.57-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, SD865 SoC, 12 GB RAM and 48 MP triple rear cameras

By Jeet

As expected, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has today launched a new 5G smartphone in its home country China, dubbed as iQOO Neo3. The phone has become the first one from iQOO to feature a high 144Hz refresh rate display.

The smartphone comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10 support and 90.4 percent screen to body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

iQOO-Neo3-2-e1587628769668

The device packs up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It supports dual-mode 5G connectivity with SA/NSA and has Wi-Fi 6 support along with dual acceleration feature. The iQOO Neo3 also features 11-layer super liquid cooling system and a professional gaming mode.

In the camera department, there’s a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front side, the device features a 16 MP snapper taking care of the selfie needs.

The phone runs Android 10 OS out of the box along with the company’s new iQOO UI on top. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which has 44W Super FlashCharge support and is claimed to fully charge the battery in 58 minutes.

iQOO-Neo3-1-e1587628795131

The iQOO Neo3 smartphone is offered in Black and Blue color options. The pricing for the base model starts at 2,698 yuan (~$381) and reaches up to 3,398 yuan (~$480) for the top-end variant. The phone is now up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from 29th April.

iQOO Neo3 5G Specifications

  • Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10 support and 90.4 percent screen to body ratio
  • CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC
  • GPU: Adreno 650
  • Memory: 8/12 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Software: iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10
  • Main Camera: Triple Camera Setup — 48 MP primary sensor + 8 MP super wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro camera sensor
  • Selfie Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Others: Side Fingerprint sensor, Jovi smart voice assistant
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port
  • Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 44W Super FlashCharge technology

Pricing and Availability in India

  • 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: 2,698 yuan (~$381)
  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: 2,998 yuan (~$423)
  • 12 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: 3,298 yuan (~$466)
  • 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: 3,398 yuan (~$480)
  • Availability: Now on pre-sale in China; sale from 29th April