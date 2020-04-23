As expected, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has today launched a new 5G smartphone in its home country China, dubbed as iQOO Neo3. The phone has become the first one from iQOO to feature a high 144Hz refresh rate display.

The smartphone comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10 support and 90.4 percent screen to body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The device packs up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It supports dual-mode 5G connectivity with SA/NSA and has Wi-Fi 6 support along with dual acceleration feature. The iQOO Neo3 also features 11-layer super liquid cooling system and a professional gaming mode.

In the camera department, there’s a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front side, the device features a 16 MP snapper taking care of the selfie needs.

The phone runs Android 10 OS out of the box along with the company’s new iQOO UI on top. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which has 44W Super FlashCharge support and is claimed to fully charge the battery in 58 minutes.

The iQOO Neo3 smartphone is offered in Black and Blue color options. The pricing for the base model starts at 2,698 yuan (~$381) and reaches up to 3,398 yuan (~$480) for the top-end variant. The phone is now up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from 29th April.

iQOO Neo3 5G Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10 support and 90.4 percent screen to body ratio

6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10 support and 90.4 percent screen to body ratio CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC

7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 Memory: 8/12 GB RAM

8/12 GB RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage Software: iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10

iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10 Main Camera: Triple Camera Setup — 48 MP primary sensor + 8 MP super wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro camera sensor

Triple Camera Setup — 48 MP primary sensor + 8 MP super wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro camera sensor Selfie Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Side Fingerprint sensor, Jovi smart voice assistant

Side Fingerprint sensor, Jovi smart voice assistant Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port

5G, Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 44W Super FlashCharge technology

