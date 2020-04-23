Realme had teased that it will launch a new 5G smartphone today in the Chinese market and keeping its promise, the company has launched the Realme X50m 5G. This marks the third smartphone from the company in its X50 lineup.

The smartphone features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9 and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

As for the cameras, it packs a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 119-degree 8-megapixel super-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel black and white lens. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens.

The phone runs Android 10 OS along with the Realme UI on top. It features support for Hi-Res audio and Dolby panoramic sound effects, along with 5G, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-C port. The device is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and has 30W Dart charting technology.

This new variant seems to have the same display, processor, and battery that can be found on the Realme X50 5G phone that debuted few months ago and the only major difference seems to be the camera configuration.

The Realme X50m comes in two colors — Starry Blue and Galaxy White. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at 1,999 yuan (~$282) while the 12 GB RAM model costs 2,299 yuan (~$324). The device will go on sale in China from 29th April.

Redmi X50m 5G Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128 GB UFS 2.1 storage OS: Android 10 with Realme UI

Android 10 with Realme UI Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera + 8 MP super wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV + 2 MP macro lens with 4cm focal length + 2 MP black and white lens

48 MP primary camera + 8 MP super wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV + 2 MP macro lens with 4cm focal length + 2 MP black and white lens Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP depth sensor

16 MP + 2 MP depth sensor Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, 1216 Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, 1216 Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4200 mAh with 30W Dart charging tech

Pricing and Availability