Realme X50m 5G smartphone powered by SD765G SoC goes official in China
Realme had teased that it will launch a new 5G smartphone today in the Chinese market and keeping its promise, the company has launched the Realme X50m 5G. This marks the third smartphone from the company in its X50 lineup.
The smartphone features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9 and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
As for the cameras, it packs a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 119-degree 8-megapixel super-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel black and white lens. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens.
The phone runs Android 10 OS along with the Realme UI on top. It features support for Hi-Res audio and Dolby panoramic sound effects, along with 5G, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-C port. The device is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and has 30W Dart charting technology.
This new variant seems to have the same display, processor, and battery that can be found on the Realme X50 5G phone that debuted few months ago and the only major difference seems to be the camera configuration.
The Realme X50m comes in two colors — Starry Blue and Galaxy White. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at 1,999 yuan (~$282) while the 12 GB RAM model costs 2,299 yuan (~$324). The device will go on sale in China from 29th April.
Redmi X50m 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 620 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage
- OS: Android 10 with Realme UI
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera + 8 MP super wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV + 2 MP macro lens with 4cm focal length + 2 MP black and white lens
- Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP depth sensor
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, 1216 Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification
- Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C
- Battery: 4200 mAh with 30W Dart charging tech
Pricing and Availability
- 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,999 yuan (~$282)
- 8 GB + 128 GB: 2,299 yuan (~$324)
- Availability: From 29th April in China