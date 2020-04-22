After several months of leaks, Lenovo-owned Motorola’s new Motorola Edge series mid-range smartphones have officially launched, as expect. Going by its name, the smartphones come with a curved display and an impressive camera configuration.

Both the Motorola Edge series smartphones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. While the Edge+ is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, the mid-range Edge is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

The highlight of the device is the camera setup on the back. The Edge+ model comes with 108 MP primary sensor with a 16 MP ultra-wide angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front side, the smartphone features a 25 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the Motorola Edge, it comes with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and an additional ToF sensor. Up front, it is accompanied by a 25 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling, same as the Plus variant.

Connectivity options on both the device include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou. The smartphones run the latest Android 10 OS with some add-ons from the company.

The edge screen shows battery charging status and notifications for incoming calls, messages, and alarms. The curved portion also shows two customisable buttons at the top and bottom as triggers while gaming. The devices also come with Waves-tuned dual stereo speakers.

As for the battery, the Motorola Edge is powered by a 4500 mAh battery while the Edge+ is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Both of them come with 18W fast charging support. However, the Plus variant also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging tech.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 21:9 aspect ratio

Motorola Edge Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and 21:9 aspect ratio

