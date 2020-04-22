Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus isn’t coming this year, says Meizu executive

Qualcomm surprised everyone when it launched the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset last year, which was an upgraded version of the company’s flagship chipset — SD855. Similarly, there were reports hinting that company following the same route this year as well.

However, as per the new development, Meizu’s CMO Wan Zhigiang has revealed on Weibo that there won’t be Snapdragon 865 Plus this year. This contradicts the earlier claims by Chinese blogger Digital Chat Station that SD865+ will be launched in Q3 2020.

While the official of a smartphone manufacturer is a more credible source compared to a blogger from China, we’d wait for the official confirmation for the same from Qualcomm.

Many smartphone manufacturers launched their flagship smartphones powered by SD855+ SoC after it was announced. The major difference between the SD855 and SD855+ is the higher clock speed and improved GPU on the Plus variant and was aimed at gaming smartphones.

OnePlus launches T-series models of its flagship smartphones in the second half of the year. And if the SD865+ is coming, then the OnePlus 8T will be powered by it but if there’s no upgraded variant of the Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, then we’ll see the T-series model with the same SD865 SoC.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker Meizu is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone in China — Meizu 17 which will be powered by the SD865 SoC. The launch event is scheduled to take place on 8th May.

