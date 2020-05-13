Realme TV leak confirms 43-inch screen and Netflix support

Earlier this year, Realme confirmed its plans to launch a smart TV named Realme TV. The launch was supposed to happen during MWC 2020 but the conference got cancelled due to COVID-19. Since then, there has been no official information about this product.

Now, an image of the Realme TV’s packaging has been leaked online which confirms that it will come in a 43-inch display variant. The leak also seems to indicate that the smart TV will come pre-installed with Netflix, confirming support for the streaming giant.

Further, the TV will be running the Android TV operating system and will also come with support for Google Assistant for voice command based control.

Recently, the Realme TV has appeared on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which revealed an LED TV with the model name Realme TV 43. This was a clear indication that the TV will have a 43-inch variant. It also shows another model number JSC55LSQL where ’55’ hints at the top-end variant in the series being the one with 55-inch screen.

While the launch date is still unknown, the company has confirmed that the product will go official in the Indian market by the end of Q2 2020, which means before June this year. Realme is also hosting a launch event in China on 25th May where it will introduce eight new products and there’s a possibility that the Realme TV could be one of them.

Source