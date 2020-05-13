How to get unrecognized login alerts on Facebook [Guide]

It’s not just you, many people who use Facebook are vulnerable to the hackers who try to hack into the Facebook account without your consent. Your Facebook account knows well about your personal information, what do you share, which friends you have, the places you visit, know images as well as videos you upload, and much more. But if your account has been compromised, these details may lead to a privacy outrage for many. Here’s what you can do to save your account from the prying eyes.

Facebook comes with a feature that shows login related information which includes the device name, the app used for login, and location of the login activity. You can make use of this security feature and get login alerts from Facebook.

You have the option to improve the security of your Facebook account by getting an alert whenever someone tries to log into your account from a new device or a web browser that Facebook doesn’t recognize. These alerts will help you to know which devices have tried to log into your Facebook account with a location tag, the place from where the login activity is made.

Follow these steps to turn on login alerts.

How to get unrecognized login alerts on Facebook

To get alerts about unrecognized logins:

Go to your Facebook Settings and enter Security and Login .

Swipe to the bottom and tap Get alerts about unrecognized logins .

Choose where you want to receive your alerts, such as from your email account or with a Facebook notification from a recognized device.

Tap Save Changes .

Once you do it, you will start getting alerts about unrecognized logins. When you receive a login alert, you can tell Facebook if you recognize the login activity by clicking or tapping This was me. If you don’t recognize the login activity, click or tap This wasn’t me and you will be guided by Facebook help page to reset your password and secure your account.

You can save a device or browser to your list of trusted browsers or recognized devices. This way, you won’t get alerts about the computer or mobile device you usually use to log into Facebook.

More tips and tricks, guides, and tutorials about Facebook as well as other apps are available on How-To Guides. For more updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.