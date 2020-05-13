Realme, which recently launched the Narzo smartphone series in the India market, has now scheduled a new launch event in China on 25th May. At this event, the company will be introducing eight new products, including smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartphone and more.

As per the image shared by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase, the company will be launching a smartphone codenamed “Blade Runner” and will feature a quad-camera setup on the back having a glossy finish. It could be the same gaming flagship smartphone that carries model number RMX2072.

The teaser image shows three products — smartphones, power bank and TWS earbuds. Apart from those three, we are expecting some more accessories from the company. The much-anticipated Realme TV could also make its debut at this event.

The company could also launch the Realme X3 smartphone series that includes X3, X3 SuperZoom, and X3 Pro. However, apart from the teased gaming-focused smartphone, TWS earbuds and a power bank, all is just a speculating at this time.

As for the earphones, the company has so far launched two TWS earbuds, both in the budget segment. This time, we are expecting the company to unveil a high-end wireless earbuds with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

We expect the company to start teasing the upcoming products through social media channels. So, by the time of the launch event, we’ll know what devices are getting launched.

