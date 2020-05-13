Google Pixel 4a launch reportedly delayed; expected to go official on 3rd June

Google is all set to launch its new budget offering — Google Pixel 4a. The smartphone was set to get launched this month and was reportedly set to go on sale from 22nd May. However, it seems that the company has changed its plans.

As per the new reports, the launch of the Google Pixel 4a smartphone has been delayed until the first week of next month. So, instead of getting launched on 22nd May, the smartphone will now launch a couple of weeks later.

The search engine giant is hosting an event for Android 11 Beta on 3rd June and it’s likely that the Pixel 4a launch could happen at the same event. Both of these announcements were set for Google I/O 2020 but the developers conference has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

With the announcement now expected to happen on 3rd June, it is reported that the smartphone will be available for purchase from 5th June. The smartphone is said to have been priced at $399 but to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch.

As for the specs, the smartphone will come with a 5.81-inch display panel with support for Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering 443 PPI pixel density. It seems that the phone has a significant bezel around the display, which offers 60Hz refresh rate.

Leaks have revealed that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Running on Android 10 operating system, the device will come with 3080 mAh battery.

