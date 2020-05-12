How to use animated GIF as your desktop background in Windows 10

If you are bored or tired of seeing the same static wallpaper on your Windows 10 desktop, then here is something that will interest you. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can get a more lively background for your PC, using a GIF as wallpaper.

How to use GIF as Windows 10 background

To use GIF image as a wallpaper, we’ll be using a software named BioniX Video Wallpaper Animator.

First, download BioniX Wallpaper and install it on your computer. Here’s the download link. Now, before you start running the software , make sure you have downloaded or created some good quality GIF images. Once that is in order, open the BioniX software and click on the Tools menu. You’ll now have to locate the folder where your GIF images are stored. Select the one you want to apply by adjusting the settings such as Speed Animation, Magnification, among others. You can also get the feel of how the effect will look with the View demo images button. When done with them, minimise both the Wallpaper animator window and the main application to the notification area in your taskbar.

Do note that in order to use GIF backgrounds, it is necessary that the BioniX program is running. So, you will need to set the application to start with Windows automatically.