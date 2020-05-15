Epic Games Store is giving away Grand Theft Auto V for free

The Epic Games Store had announced that it would launch an unnamed free title at 11AM ET. While Epic Games didn’t reveal the name of the title, an early tweet from the handle confirmed that the game in question is the smash hit Grand Theft Auto V from Rockstar.

The Epic Games Store was down for hours at the time of the launch of this new title, presumably because of the heavy traffic it experienced. The company has confirmed that the Grand Theft Auto V will be available for free through 21st May.

The company has also changed its policy and is now requiring users to have two-factor authentication turned on to claim free games. Epic has given away dozens of free titles since its launch in December 2018 and plans to do so through 2020.

Previous notable free titles given by the company includes the likes of The Witness, Overcooked, the Batman Arkham Collection and Rayman Legends, among others.

How to get GTA V on PC for free

To download the Grand Theft Auto V for free, you will need to have Epic Games Store launcher on your computer as well as an Epic Games account. If you don’t have an account, here over to its website and register for free.

Once registered, just scroll down to the “Free Games” section and the title should be there. You have till 21st May to get the game for free. Since the server is facing some issues, it may take some time for the game to be available for everyone.