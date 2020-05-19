Motorola had launched its much-anticipated Motorola Edge series smartphones last month and now the company has officially launched its flagship smartphone — Motorola Edge+ in the Indian market.

The Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device comes powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device also has support for dual-mode SA/NSA 5G connectivity.

The highlight of the device is the camera setup on the back. The Edge+ comes with 108 MP primary sensor with a 16 MP ultra-wide angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front side, the smartphone features a 25 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Another interest feature on the device is the edge screen which shows battery charging status and notifications for incoming calls, messages, and alarms. The curved portion also shows two customisable buttons at the top and bottom as triggers while gaming. The devices also come with Waves-tuned dual stereo speakers.

Coming to the battery department, the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support, as well as wireless charging and reverse wireless charging technology.

The Motorola Edge+ comes in Thunder Grey color option and is priced at ₹74,999 in the Indian market. The phone is now up for pre-order via Flipkart and shipments will begin from 21st May.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 21:9 aspect ratio

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

RAM: 12 GB LPPDDR5

Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.0

Software: Android 10 with new My UX hub add-ons

Rear Camera: 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel wide-angle and macro lens, ToF lens

Front Camera: 25-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture

Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Waves-tuned dual speakers

Connectivity Options: 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou

Color: Thunder Grey

Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging, wireless charging and revers wireless charging

Pricing and Availability in India