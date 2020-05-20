How To Hide That You Have Read A Facebook Message [Messenger Guide]

Have you ever wanted to not open the message on Facebook Messenger just because the sender knows that you have seen the message? Like WhatsApp blue ticks, Facebook Messenger also allows the senders to know that their message has been viewed once opened by the receiver.

But what if you can open the message, read it, and not letting the sender know that you have read it. Sounds cool? Well, here’s how to hide that you have read a Facebook message on Messenger.

Facebook has a feature that allows you to mark the messages as unread. This feature can be useful if you don’t want the sender to know that you have actually read the message. The unread option will allow you to keep the message unread meaning it turns the seen message you received into the unread message.

On your messenger, what you need to do is Tap and Hold on a chat and select the option Mark as unread .

It also works on desktop, go to Messages or use Messenger.com

Click on the three dots on the side of the contact.

Select the option Mark as unread .

This has led many people to think that they can read a message without letting the sender know it has been read and it does work that way. However, Facebook has brought this feature, not for the purpose of hiding the seen messages, the Mark as Unread option is just an inbox sorting tool and won’t retract the read receipt.

While you can avoid the seen message by not opening the message you received, you can also preview the message from the notification shade.

