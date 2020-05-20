After teasing it for a few week, Honor has today officially launched its new smartphone in China — Honor X10. This new mid-range smartphone from the company is a successor to the Honor 9X that was launched last year.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display that offers 90Hz refresh rate, and 92 percent STB ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G chipset along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 40 MP primary Sony IMX600 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, it has a 16 MP pop-up camera for taking selfies and video calling. The 5G smartphone is running Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top and is powered by a 4300 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

The Honor X10 comes in four colors — Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Fiery Orange. The base model starts at 1,899 yuan (~$267) and the pricing goes up to 2,399 yuan (~$337) for the top-end variant. The device will go on sale in China from 26th May.

Honor X10 5G Specifications

Display: 6.63-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

Pricing and Availability